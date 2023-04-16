What to know about the Fox News and Dominion trial

The Fox News studios and headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

A trial in a defamation suit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems is set to begin this week. It could have significant ramifications for the right-wing cable channel.

The trial had been expected to start Monday in Delaware, but Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced it would be delayed until Tuesday, according to a statement released Sunday night by the court.

CNN's Oliver Darcy, Marshall Cohen and Jon Passantino contributed to this story.

