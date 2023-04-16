A trial in a defamation suit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems is set to begin this week. It could have significant ramifications for the right-wing cable channel.

Dominion is an election technology company. After former president Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Dominion alleged Fox pushed various pro-Trump conspiracy theories, including false and potentially damaging information about the company's voting technology, because "the lies were good for Fox's business." Fox is arguing that it was merely reporting the claims made by the Trump administration and Donald Trump's associates.

Recommended for you

CNN's Oliver Darcy, Marshall Cohen and Jon Passantino contributed to this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags