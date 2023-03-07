Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is on the hot seat this week as he testifies before Congress. Investors will be watching closely as they search for signs of future rate hikes.

Powell is expected to speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday morning and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. During these testimonies, he'll be tasked with convincing lawmakers that the central bank is capable of bringing down inflation without crashing the US economy in its wake.

