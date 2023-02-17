What's a corporate spinoff and why is Wall Street obsessed?

The so-called SpinCos typically outperform their parent companies. General Electric completed its spinoff of GE HealthCare. Pictured is a GE facility in Peebles, Ohio, in 2015.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Better Call Saul, The Colbert Report, Law & Order: SVU — Sometimes a spinoff is just as good as the original.

Wall Street has seemingly taken that lesson to heart. Corporate spinoff activity surged by 33% in 2022 to its second-highest level on record, according to a new analysis by Goldman Sachs.

