First Republic Bank is still an independent bank. The question Saturday was how much longer that will continue to be true.

Shares of First Republic plunged from $122.50 on March 1 to around $3 a share as of Friday on expectations that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers, would step in by end of day and take control of the San Francisco-based bank, its deposits and assets. The FDIC had already done so with two other similar sized banks just last month — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — when runs on those banks by their customers left the lenders unable to cover customers' demands for withdrawals.

