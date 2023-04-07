The latest monthly jobs report showed that US hiring slowed in March but remained robust, with gains in service-providing businesses like bars and restaurants, but weakness in construction and manufacturing.

Leisure and hospitality fueled last month's growth in payrolls, a trend that has held firm since the economy started its recovery from the pandemic. Government employers and the professional and business services industry also hired at a solid clip last month. But employment shrank in construction, manufacturing, and nondurable goods.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags