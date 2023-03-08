The White House lashed out at Fox News host Tucker Carlson Wednesday in an extraordinary rebuke of the late-night commentator who has been airing false depictions of the January 6, 2021, attack this week.

Carlson, given access to about 40,000 hours of US Capitol security camera footage by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has aired carefully selected clips to portray the pro-Trump mob as peaceful patriots. Carlson falsely claimed that the footage provided "conclusive" evidence that Democrats and the House select committee that investigated January 6 lied to Americans about the day's events.

Recommended for you

CNN's MJ Lee contributed to this report.

Tags