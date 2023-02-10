A last-ditch effort to salvage a Fox interview with President Joe Biden before the Super Bowl has fallen through.

Biden is not expected to participate in the annual presidential Super Bowl interview with Fox, the network airing the game this year. The Biden administration attempted a workaround that avoided a sit-down with Fox News, with which the White House has a contentious relationship. Fox has canceled the interview, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet Friday.

