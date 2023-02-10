White House says Fox canceled Biden's Super Bowl interview. Fox says he's still invited

President Joe Biden is not expected to give a Super Bowl interview with Fox on Sunday.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hours after the White House said Fox had called off its pre-Super Bowl interview with President Joe Biden, the network said the president was still welcome.

In an about-face, Fox Corp. said on Friday afternoon that it will allow Fox Soul, its small streaming platform aimed at Black Americans, to conduct the presidential interview.

