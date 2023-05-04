White House unveils an AI plan ahead of meeting with tech CEOs

The White House on May 4 announced a series of measures to address the challenges of artificial intelligence, driven by the sudden popularity of tools such as ChatGPT.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House on Thursday announced a series of measures to address the challenges of artificial intelligence, driven by the sudden popularity of tools such as ChatGPT and amid rising concerns about the technology's potential risks for discrimination, misinformation and privacy.

The US government plans to introduce policies that shape how federal agencies procure and use AI systems, the White House said. The step could significantly influence the market for AI products and control how Americans interact with AI on government websites, at security checkpoints and in other settings.

