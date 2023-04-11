Whole Foods closes San Francisco flagship store after one year, citing crime

A San Francisco Whole Foods store is closing a year after it opened.

 Whole Foods Market

An enormous Whole Foods in downtown San Francisco that opened just last year is temporarily closing. The company said rampant crime in the area forced it to shut down.

The nearly 65,000-square foot location at Trinity Place in the city's Mid-Market neighborhood shut its doors Monday to "ensure the safety" of its employees, a Whole Foods spokesperson said. Although Whole Foods did not share any additional information on the conditions that led to the store closing, the spokesperson added that it was a "difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being." Affected employees will be transferred to nearby stores.

Recommended for you

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0