Over the years, Apple has added touchscreens to almost every computing device imaginable, from phones and tablets to smartwatches, but it has refrained from bringing the feature to its Mac product line -- even as a long list of rivals did so with their laptops and desktops.

In 2010, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs described the concept of a computer with a touchscreen -- then an emerging trend among the company's competitors -- as "ergonomically terrible." Two years later, CEO Tim Cook reiterated the sentiment during an earnings call. And Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of software engineering, said in 2018 that "lifting your arm up to poke a screen is pretty fatiguing to do."

