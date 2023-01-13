Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April

Consumer sentiment has perked back up to its highest level since April.

 I RYU/VCG/Getty Images

As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year.

The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.

