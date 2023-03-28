Why Corporate America has grown silent on gun violence

A person kneels in front of an entry to Covenant School, which has become a memorial for shooting victims, on March 28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

 John Amis/AP

America's biggest companies rushed to strengthen their gun safety policies after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

Dick's Sporting Goods stopped selling semi-automatic, assault-style rifles at stores. Citigroup put new restrictions on gun sales by business customers.

Recommended for you

Tags