Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.51 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although that's a far cry from the record of $5.02 a gallon last June, gas prices have increased by 12 cents in the past week and 41 cents in the past month.

