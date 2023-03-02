Why GoodRx is emailing customers about sharing their health information

GoodRX emailed their customers about allegations that the company shared sensitive health data with third parties without customers' permission. Doug Hirsch, pictured here in 2022, is Co-CEO and Co-Founder of GoodRx.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

GoodRx customers who typically receive emails about prescription drug deals and refill reminders from the company saw something very different in their inboxes this week.

GoodRX sent a notice to users detailing allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the company shared sensitive health data with third parties for advertising purposes without customers' permission.

Tags