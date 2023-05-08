Violence has gripped the northeast Indian state of Manipur, as unrest between ethnic groups saw buildings set ablaze and charred vehicles strewn across roads, leaving at least 58 dead and tens of thousands more homeless.

Officials' repeated pleas for calm have appeared futile, prompting the Indian army to deploy troops in a bid to restore law and order, and authorities blocking internet access for the state's approximately 3 million population.

CNN's Vedika Sud, Sania Farooqui and Kunal Sehgal contributed reporting.

