Planning to hit the gym during rush hour? You'll have much better luck finding an open elliptical machine than a bench press, squat rack or 30-pound dumbbells.

Strength training — also called weight training or resistance training — has surged in popularity, driven by new research on its health benefits, the growth of high-intensity gyms like CrossFit, and more women brushing off stereotypes that body building is for men only. It's just the latest in a series of radical shifts over decades in how Americans exercise.

