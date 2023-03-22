One mother in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said her 18-year-old daughter is so obsessed with TikTok, she'll spend hours making elaborate videos for the Likes, and will post retouched photos of herself online to look skinnier.

Another mother in the same county told CNN her 16-year-old daughter's ex-boyfriend shared partially nude images of the teen with another Instagram user abroad via direct messages. After a failed attempt at blackmailing the family, the user posted the pictures on Instagram, according to the mother, with some partial blurring of her daughter's body to bypass Instagram's algorithms that ban nudity.

