For decades, bright, playful and oddly-shaped fast-food restaurants dotted the roadside along America's highways.

You'd drive by Howard Johnson's with its orange roofs and then pass Pizza Hut's red-topped huts. A few more miles and there was the roadside White Castle with its turrets. Arby's roof was shaped like a wagon and Denny's resembled a boomerang. And then McDonald's, with its neon golden arches towering above its restaurants.

