Anheuser-Busch will report earnings Thursday, marking the first time it will face Wall Street analysts' questions since its Bud Light brand erupted in controversy.

Sales of Bud Light have tumbled over the past month after the company delivered a custom can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman with a large Instagram following. The video went viral, with some supporting Mulvaney and the company, and others responding with anti-trans reactions and calls for a Bud Light boycott. A-B's vague statement calling for unity similarly alienated trans advocates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags