Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the "Godfather of AI," decided he had to "blow the whistle" on the technology he helped develop after worrying about how smart it was becoming, he told CNN on Tuesday.

"I'm just a scientist who suddenly realized that these things are getting smarter than us," Hinton told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview on Tuesday. "I want to sort of blow the whistle and say we should worry seriously about how we stop these things getting control over us."

