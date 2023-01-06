The NFL's decision not to resume or replay Monday's Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, won't be particularly costly the world's richest sports league.

After the league announced late Thursday that the game will not be completed, the home-team Cincinnati Bengals notified fans who were in attendance that they will receive a credit for the price of their tickets and parking to be applied to their future purchases -- either upcoming playoff games or their 2023 season tickets. Refunds are available for fans who would prefer a credit.

