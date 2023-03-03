Why the 'zip-a-dee-doo-dah' lyric is so controversial — and why Disneyland has removed it

Disneyland has removed the "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" lyric played during its park parades because it comes from a movie that has been criticized for racist portrayals of Black Americans. Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is seen here in 2021.

 Joseph Prezioso/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Disneyland has removed the "zip-a-dee-doo-dah" lyric played during its park parades because it comes from a movie that has been criticized for racist portrayals of Black Americans.

The lyric initially appeared in the "Magic Happens" parade when it debuted in March 2020. The parade recently returned after a nearly three-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Upon its re-introduction last month, spectators of the twice-daily parade, described as "celebrating magical moments from legendary Disney stories" on its website, now hear the lyric — "think of the happiest things" from "Peter Pan"— in its place.

Recommended for you

Tags