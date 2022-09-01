In January 2021, Rachel Tobac came up with a silly take on a serious topic: A sea shanty-like video in which she sang a tale about the importance of password security and multi-factor authentication. It came complete with a hauntingly harmonized chorus that includes the words, “Soon may a criminal come to steal your pictures and data and run.”

Tobac, the CEO and cofounder of SocialProof Security, spends a lot of time thinking about how to educate people about the importance of protecting their digital data. At the time, she said, sea shanties were trending on TikTok, so the genre felt appropriate; she tweeted her video thinking it would be fun (and possibly helpful) to others.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.