Federal Reserve policy is based on trust. The central bank's ability to maintain stable prices depends on the public's confidence that it can deliver. But after more than a year of interest rate hikes and attempts to cool the economy, prices are still rising at a pace well above the Fed's 2% goal and the public is becoming increasingly weary.

Market movements have become increasingly disconnected from Fed messaging. Recent data has shown that inflation is still hot, and that the economy is rip-roaring. On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon publicly expressed his doubt in the central bank's ability to control inflation.

Recommended for you

Tags