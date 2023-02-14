A Valentine's Day surprise doesn't usually include egg and gas prices, but the heart wants what the heart wants, and Wall Street is entranced by January's Consumer Price Index.

What's happening: Investors will get some market direction clarity on Tuesday morning with the release of key inflation data. And though consumer prices in January are expected to climb by 0.5% from December, the annual rate is expected to tick down to 6.2%, continuing a trend of disinflation that began last summer.

