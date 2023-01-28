If you drive down a busy suburban strip mall or walk down a street in a major city, chances are you won't go long without spotting a Concentra, MedExpress, CityMD or another urgent care center.

Demand at urgent care sites surged during the Covid-19 pandemic as people searched for tests and treatments. Patient volume has jumped 60% since 2019, according to the Urgent Care Association, an industry trade group.

Tags