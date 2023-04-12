Walmart plans to close half its stores in Chicago, a reversal of the retail giant's high-profile commitment in 2020 to expand in the city as part of its corporate racial justice initiative in the wake of George Floyd's murder by police.

Walmart announced Tuesday that next week it will close four poor-performing stores out of the eight it operates in Chicago. The locations are in Chicago's South and West Side neighborhoods, which are predominantly minority and have long struggled with grocery and retail access.

