Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others

Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month. Pictured is a Walmart shopper in Torrance, California, on May 19, 2020.

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month.

The company previously stopped giving out single-use plastic bags in New York and Connecticut and in some areas in Colorado. Walmart offers reusable shopping bags starting at 74 cents for customers without their own bags.

Recommended for you

Tags