Will the Fed end the 2023 market rally?

Fed officials are hoping they’ll be able to ease up on the pace of interest hikes without having to signal any immediate plans to stop.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Investors appear to be preparing for another match-up against their favorite sparring partners at the Federal Reserve today.

Fed officials are hoping they'll be able to ease up on the pace of interest hikes without having to signal any immediate plans to stop. Wall Street, meanwhile, is convinced that the central bank will soon abandon its rate hike regimen.

Recommended for you

Tags