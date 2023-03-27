William Shatner is mad he may have to pay to keep his blue Twitter checkmark. Elon Musk says too bad

Elon Musk and William Shatner clashed on Twitter over the weekend after the Star Trek actor complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark on the platform.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Chris Carrasquillo/Variety/Getty Images

In a tweet on Saturday, Shatner expressed frustration with Twitter's plan to remove blue checkmarks from the accounts of celebrities, journalists, government officials and other high-profile individuals who don't pay $84 a year (or $8 a month) for its subscription service, Twitter Blue.

CNN's Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

