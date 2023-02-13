After Sarah Oh lost her job as a human rights advisor at Twitter late last year in the first round of layoffs following Elon Musk's chaotic acquisition of the company, she decided to join a friend in building a rival service.

With Gabor Cselle, who previously worked at Twitter and Google, she launched T2, currently available in beta. Like Twitter, it offers a social feed of posts with 280-character limits. But the key selling point, according to Oh, is its focus on safety.

CNN's Jon Sarlin contributed to this report.

