Production at the world's biggest iPhone factory, disrupted since October by China's Covid-19 restrictions and worker protests, is now running at nearly full capacity, according to a Chinese state media report.

The sprawling campus in central China, owned by Apple supplier Foxconn, was running at 90% of planned production capacity at the end of December, the Henan Daily newspaper reported Tuesday. It cited an interview with Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the facility, which is also known as iPhone city.

Tags