Worse to come for the economy as rates top 5%

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/FILE

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate again on Wednesday, lifting it above 5% for the first time since 2006 as it works to bring down stubborn inflation.

But doing so risks sending shockwaves through the economy and markets, fanning recession fears and concerns about financial stability amid an ongoing crisis in the banking sector.

