WrestleMania apologizes for using footage of Auschwitz in promotional spot

Dominik Mysterio wrestles Rey Mysterio during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 1 in Inglewood, California.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/FILE

World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday after using footage of Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in a promotional spot for a hyped father-son match.

On Twitter, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said it was hard to call it an "editing mistake."

