Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker told staff in a memo Thursday that she was "very concerned" for the safety of Russia-based reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested Wednesday by security forces in the city of Yekaterinburg.

"I am very sorry to let you know you that one of our reporters Evan Gershkovich was yesterday detained outside Moscow according to a statement put out by the Russian security services," Tucker wrote in a memo to newspaper staff at 5:11 am ET and later obtained by CNN.

