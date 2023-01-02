China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead.

China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi said in a televised New Year's Eve speech on Saturday. That implies growth of more than 4.4%, which is a surprisingly robust figure.

