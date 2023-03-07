China's leader Xi Jinping hit out at the United States with unusually direct comments as he called on the country's private companies to "fight" alongside the Communist Party at a time of mounting challenges at home and abroad.

"[In the past five years,] Western countries led by the United States have contained and suppressed us in an all-round way, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our development," Xi told a group of government advisers representing private businesses during an annual legislative meeting in Beijing on Monday.

