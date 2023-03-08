Adidas has warned that it could suffer its first annual operating loss in more than three decades this year, mostly because it may have to write off the entire range of Yeezy-branded clothing and sneakers.

The German sportswear maker said Wednesday that it would face an operating loss of €700 million ($736 million) this year— its first in 31 years — because of a potential €500 million ($527 million) hit related to unsold Yeezy stock, and the cost of a strategic review.

