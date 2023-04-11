Yellen: 'Not anticipating a downturn' in the US economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, here on March 30, said Tuesday that the global economy remains in a better place than many have expected.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the American economy remains strong and its banking system is resilient despite some recent turmoil among regional financial institutions.

"I've not really seen evidence at this stage suggesting a contraction in credit, although that is a possibility," Yellen said at a press conference Tuesday ahead of the spring World Bank meetings. "I believe our banking system remains strong and resilient; it has solid capital and liquidity."

