Yellen on how the US can bring down inflation while maintaining a strong job market

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview on April 14 that the US can bring down inflation while maintaining a strong job market.

 CNN

Last month's upheaval within the banking sector hasn't pushed America off course from achieving a soft landing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview Friday.

"I do think there's a path to bring down inflation while maintaining what I think all of us would regard is a strong labor market," Yellen said. "And the evidence that I'm seeing suggests we are on that path."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags