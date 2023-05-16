New York (CNN) — With time running out to reach a deal on the debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to meet with bank CEOs on Thursday afternoon in Washington, sources tell CNN.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser plan to attend the Yellen meeting, which will very likely include a focus on the debt ceiling as well as the banking crisis, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

