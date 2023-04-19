You can now apply for your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement. Here's how

Facebook users can now apply to receive a piece of parent company Meta's $725 million settlement related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

 Adobe Stock

Facebook users who had an active account at any point between May 2007 and December 2022 can now apply to receive a piece of parent company Meta's $725 million settlement related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meta in December agreed to the payment to settle a longstanding class action lawsuit accusing it of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private user information and misleading users about its privacy practices.

