YouTube CEO is stepping down after nearly a decade in role

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, here in Davos, Switzerland, in 2022, is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role.

 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday she is "stepping back" from her leadership role at the company after nearly a decade of running the video-sharing platform.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said she plans to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

