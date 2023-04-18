YouTube on Tuesday announced a series of changes to how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

The platform has long removed content that glorifies or promotes eating disorders, and YouTube's Community Guidelines will now also prohibit content that features behaviors such as purging after eating or extreme calorie counting that at-risk users could be inspired to imitate. For videos that feature such "imitable behaviors" in the context of recovery, YouTube will allow the content to remain on the site but restrict it to users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18.

