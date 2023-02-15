You've been laid off. Here's what to post on social media, and what to leave out

Here are tips to announce your job loss on social media.

 Adobe Stock

If ever you've been swept up in a mass layoff, among the many unwelcome tasks on your new to-do list is how and when to tell people you lost your job.

Often, the go-to place to alert your professional network has been social media like LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Recommended for you

Tags