Yovanovitch says she was alarmed by attacks from Fox News hosts, right-wing media

Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, testified before the House on Friday that she was troubled by the misinformation disseminated about her by Fox News and other right-wing media entities.
"I was worried," Yovanovitch said, after having earlier on in her testimony said that she believed she had been the target of a smear campaign led in part by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer.
Yovanovitch made the comments during the second public impeachment hearing held by the House Intelligence Committee. The House of Representatives is investigating whether Trump abused his office to compel Ukraine to launch investigations into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
For months, Yovanovitch was the subject of now-debunked theories pushed by Fox hosts and personalities, as well as other entities in right-wing media. Trump removed her from her post earlier this year.
When asked about some of the allegations made against her by right-wing media, Yovanovitch said Friday they were untrue.
Daniel Goldman, the attorney who led some of the questioning of Yovanovitch for the Democrats, showed the former ambassador one of Trump's tweets from earlier this year attacking her.
The Trump tweet cited John Solomon, a Fox contributor and former executive at The Hill, and tagged Sean Hannity, the Fox host extremely supportive of the President.
Goldman also showed Yovanovitch another tweet Donald Trump Jr. had posted earlier in the year which cited the right-wing website The Daily Wire.
"What were you worried about?" Goldman asked Yovanovitch.
"That ... these attacks were being repeated by the President himself and his son," Yovanovitch answered.