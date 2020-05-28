ALBANY – At first glance, it appears the challenges local businesses are facing in their efforts to re-open may prove to be more challenging than the actual closure.
All businesses face similar challenges in reassuring their patrons and the general public as a whole that it is safe to return to the establishments they entered without a second thought weeks ago.
Employees are faced with deciding if it is safe not only for themselves but their families if they choose to return to the work force. Others are in the unusual quandary of currently receiving more in unemployment benefits than they might have earned working prior to COVID-19 hitting the community.
Another challenge facing those wanting to re-open and return to work is the current closure of schools, child care facilities, and after-school programs. Then, even as these services come back, they are faced with the personal decisions related to the health and safety of their children when they return.
Talking to business owners who have re-opened, it seems that the greatest challenge is simply getting the word out that they are now open.
“The biggest challenge is reminding people we are open and that we are here," Jessie Blackwell at All American Fun Park in Albany said. "Like everybody else, you get in this quarantine mode of not doing anything. Which was for the best. But now that people are trying to get re-opened and back to normal, it has been a very slow trickle. People just don’t know we are open yet.”
The Fun Park has re-opened in phases over the past few weeks, removing a number of games so that social distancing is ensured.
“I’ve been surprised at how well people are responding,” Blackwell continued. “They are just grateful to have something to do. Moms and grandmoms have said, ‘Thank you for our going behind everyone and cleaning, taking temperatures and screening' our employees. We are trying to do everything we can.”
Edgar Justavino, owner of the Albany Strikers bowling alley, said that his business had a thriving league system prior to its closure, and he urges Albanians to get out and support local businesses.
“You see the signs ‘Buy Local,'" he said, pointing to a bulletin board covered with local business cards and flyers on the wall behind him. "I hope these businesses support other local businesses like I do.
“I work here. People need to come here; locally-owned restaurants, even the zoo needs support. All my leagues are cancelled. The money I get goes to pay people. The government is supposed to give some money, but that will not be enough for the mortgage, utility bills, taxes and employee salaries."
Jewell Wakefield was waiting for customers at Two Scoops and a Dog, a small hot dog, wings, and ice cream parlor in Albany.
“We re-opened with curbside and take-out service and are waiting for local recommendations on sit-down dining,” she said. “We re-opened with markings for social distancing, extra sanitizing and masks. Our greatest challenge is trying to keep people distanced. People are not used to that. Sometimes I have to remind them, 'Six feet, please, remember social distancing’.”
Local artist David Lanier and his wife Cathy Lynn operate a home studio and Plantation Gallery in Albany.
“It’s almost like we have two different businesses, even though they are the same business and Cathy Lynn runs the gallery," David Lanier said. "When all this started about 10 weeks ago, we made the decision to close the gallery and wait it out.”
In some regard, Lanier is fortunate in that he normally works in an isolated setting at his studio.
“My work on the painting side has not been affected at all," he said. "Most of my work is for out of town clients, and I have about a year or year and a half backlog," he said. "I had three clients delay their commissions. But I had seven or more come in during the same time.”
The Laniers had a number of people call during the last two weeks, so they decided last week to see a limited number of people at the gallery by appointment. Following the success of that trial opening, they decided over the weekend to open the gallery between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday to see how things go this week and re-evaluate their plans at each week’s end.
“Nobody knew in the beginning exactly what was going to happen, and I guess they still don’t know," Lanier said. "But you just have to trust that everyone is being careful enough with the re-openings and just taking it cautiously."
