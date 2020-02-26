ALBANY -- Albany businessman Ed Newsome declared his candidacy on Wednesday to seek the Dougherty County Commission District 1 seat, with the retiring incumbent on hand to offer his endorsement.
Commissioner Lamar Hudgins announced earlier this month that he would not seek an eighth term.
Hudgins’ term ends at the end of the year. He was first elected to the commission in 1992 and was elected to the Albany City Commission in 1988 for a two-year term, making him the longest-serving elected official in the county who is currently serving.
Newsome, owner of Albany Air Conditioning and Heating, is making his first run for political office. He previously has served as chairman of the board of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and as chairman of the YMCA board. He currently heads up the board of the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia.
“I can think of no better way to give back to the community than public service,” Newsome told the audience of about 40 gathered in front of the downtown Governmental Center for the announcement.
During an interview following his remarks, Newsome, who like Hudgins is a Republican, said that he shares the same commitment to conservative principles as Hudgins.
After learning that Hudgins was not running for another four-year term, “I had a lot of friends who kept pushing me and pushing me because 'you and Lamar are similar in your conservative (outlook) and fiscal responsibility,'” Newsome said.
Newsome said he likes the way the commission operates and the cooperation they display in conducting business.
“I’ve always found when you pull together, you can go somewhere,” he said. “I see the Dougherty County Commission being (successful), and I want to be a part of it.”
Hudgins praised Newsome as someone who can be depended on.
“I’ve always known Ed to do what he said he was doing to do, and his word is his bond,” Hudgins said.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas also gave a nod to Newsome.
“It’s a very rare occurrence that I endorse a candidate,” he said. “I’m endorsing Ed because I know he’s a man of character. Ed Newsome is a man of character. He’s a good man and he’s a good man for this community.
“I’m going to miss the hammer (Hudgins). I’ve always called Lamar the hammer, because when he hits he hits hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.